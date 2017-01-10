Christmas trees to be turned into energy in Burlington

The holidays are over and that means it's time to get rid of your Christmas tree. Our Alex Hisch found out that trees in Burlington aren't done bringing light and warmth into homes.

Burlington is very much a green city and the city takes some of that green to make energy.

"The average family in the United States consumes about 11 megawatts a year," said Paul Pikna, Senior Generation engineer.

Pikna says that they reuse enough Christmas trees to generate 5.6 megawatts. That's enough energy to power the average household for half a year.

"One home being powered for six months with something that would otherwise be in a landfill is great for the community," said Pikna.

Pikna showed us just how it's done.

Once the trees are picked up, they are dumped in the waste wood yard until they are chipped and then fed to a boiler and combusted which helps create steam in the boiler...



The steam is fed into a turbine.

"It's two separate chambers so that's the high pressure end and that's the low pressure, so the steam expands as pools and drops in pressure. That's the generator and the power is coming out of there," said Pikna.

It takes about 800 Christmas trees to power the entire city for five to six minutes. You can still drop your tree off to the McNeil station.