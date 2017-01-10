Vermonters now able to register to vote on election day

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - Vermont Secretary of State Jim Condos says eligible state residents are now able to register to vote on election day.

The law enabling same-day voter registration went into effect Jan. 1.

Now people may register to vote for all local and state elections, including any special elections and Town Meeting Day, which this year is Tuesday, March 7th, on the day of the election.

Vermont is now the 14th state to enact Election Day Registration.

The law means a person can register at their polling place on the day of an election.

Condos says the right to vote is the cornerstone of democracy, and voter participation in local, statewide, and national elections is fundamental to the success of the democratic process.

