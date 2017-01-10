Ex-Brandon high school worker charged with computer theft

BRANDON, Vt. (AP) - A former high school IT head in Brandon has been charged with stealing computers to settle a drug debt.

The Rutland Herald reports 34-year-old Matthew Fredette, of Rutland, pleaded not guilty on Monday to grand larceny.

Fredette has been released on conditions including that he keep out of Otter Valley Union High School and continue drug treatment.

School staff told police Fredette had been asked to distribute eight new computers on Oct. 11. Fredette went on medical leave three days later.

Seventeen other computers were also later discovered missing.

Police say Fredette acknowledged he gave the computers away to settle a drug debt, but would try to get them back. They say none were returned.

The district says Fredette is no longer with the school.

