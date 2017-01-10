Executive director named for New Hampshire Food Bank

MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) - The founder of the New Hampshire Public Charter School Association has been named executive director of the New Hampshire Food Bank.

Eileen Groll Liponis started Jan. 3.

She has more than 20 years of business and nonprofit experience, including nine years leading the association.

Liponis succeeds Robert Gossett, who has served as executive director on an interim basis following the departure of Mel Gosselin in June.

The New Hampshire Food Bank receives no state or federal funding for food distribution. It opened in 1984 and distributed 250,000 pounds of food that year. During 2016, it distributed just shy of 13 million pounds of food to its network of more than 400 partners statewide.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.