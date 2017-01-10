Public hearing scheduled about proposed Yankee plant sale

RUTLAND, Vt. (AP) - The Nuclear Regulatory Commission has scheduled a public meeting to start its review process into the proposed sale of the Vermont Yankee nuclear plant.

The meeting is scheduled for Jan. 24 at NRC headquarters in Rockville, Maryland.

Entergy Nuclear has submitted a request to sell the closed plant to NorthStar Group Services Inc.

The Rutland Herald reports Neil Sheehan, an NRC spokesman, says people will have a chance to communicate with the NRC staff.

Sheehan said that so far the state of Vermont had not filed anything with the NRC regarding a position on the sale.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.