4 overdoses, including a fatality, leads to no prison visits

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - New Hampshire's corrections commissioner says authorities are investigating four drug overdoses - one of them fatal - at the state prison in Concord and at a transitional housing unit in Manchester.

The overdoses resulted in the cancellation of inmate visitation at the prison from Tuesday through Thursday.

Commissioner William Wrenn says the fatal overdose happened at the Calumet Transitional Housing Unit in Manchester. He said 48-year-old Michael Robert Cullen was found unresponsive Friday night. Efforts to revive him were unsuccessful.

Staff at the Concord prison found three unresponsive inmates in the residential areas over the weekend. Staff administered Narcan in two incidents. The inmates survived.

Wrenn said the canceled visits are in place so investigators can identify the type and source of the drugs used as well as the point of entry for the drugs.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.