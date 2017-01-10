Quantcast

2 Gorham police officers honored for helping save man, woman

GORHAM, N.H. (AP) - A pair of Gorham police officers have been recognized for going above and beyond after each saved a life last year.

Officers Brian Lamarre and Jonathan Imperial both tell WMUR-TV that they were unaware they'd be receiving the medals on Monday, National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day.

Imperial helped save a man whose arm was severed in an all-terrain vehicle accident. He says he used a tourniquet to stop the bleeding.

Days later, a man drove up to Lamarre at the New Hampshire Motor Speedway in Loudon and said his mother could be dead.

Lamarre saw the woman slumped over without a pulse and helped give her CPR. She was taken to a hospital in stable condition.

Both men have received a set of bars for their uniform.

