Cuomo calls for $2B for clean water projects in NY state

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - Gov. Andrew Cuomo says he wants to spend $2 billion statewide for clean water projects.
The proposal is part of the Democratic governor's State of the State package, which is being unveiled around New York this week.
The money would go toward upgrades for municipal drinking water systems, improvements of municipal wastewater systems and drinking water protection projects.
Cuomo says the money will protect generations of New York residents and help communities grow.
Many communities across the state are dealing with aging water infrastructure systems that require frequent repairs and upgrades.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
News
Quick Links
WCAX-TV
PO Box 4508
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WCAX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.