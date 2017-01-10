Leahy presses AG nominee on sexual assault, Muslim immigration

Alabama Senator Jeff Sessions is likely to become the nation's top law enforcement official, but first he faced some tough questions about allegations of racist comments in the past.

Democrats are using these hearings as their final attempts to take target at president-elect Donald Trump's cabinet nominees and in an unprecedented move, even some of Sessions' own colleagues are testifying against him for a cabinet post.

Sessions faced tough questions by the Senate panel Wednesday in his pursuit to be the next U.S. attorney general.

"I come before you today as a colleague who has worked with you for years, and with some of you for 20 years. You know who I am," said Sessions.

Protestors dressed up as KKK members tried to interrupt the hearing but were quickly escorted out.

Vermont's Democratic U.S. Senator Patrick Leahy asked Sessions about multiple controversial topics surrounding Donald Trump, hinting at the president-elect's 2005 controversial lewd comments on women reported by Access Hollywood.

Leahy wanted to be clear.

Leahy: Is grabbing a woman by her genitals, without consent, is that sexual assault?

Sessions: Yes.

And some of Sessions' colleagues, like Senator Cory Booker and Congressman John Lewis testified against the AG nomination because of his record on civil rights. Sessions was denied a federal judgeship in 1986 when the Republican led committee nixed his nomination because witnesses said he used racially offensive language.

"These are damnably false charges," said Sessions.

But Sessions is not moving on his tough immigration views.

"We will prosecute those who repeatedly violate our borders. It will be my priority to confront these crises vigorously, effectively and immediately," said Sessions.

Leahy: Do you agree with the president-elect that the United States can or should deny entry to all members of a particular religion?

Sessions: I have no belief and do not support the idea that Muslims as a religious group should be denied admission to the United States.

Leahy also asked about using federal resources to investigate and prosecute sick people using marijuana in accordance with state laws, even if it might violate federal law.



Sessions responded saying he will not commit to never enforcing federal law, but he added that federal resources to look at matters like this can present challenges.