Contest offers Vermonters a chance to own rare whiskey

Rare liquors sell for thousands of dollars online, but a new contest gives Vermonters have a chance to get them for much cheaper. This whiskey lineup is a sight that would make some sippers weep.

"It's just exciting," said Gary Kessler, 802 Spirits deputy commissioner.

You won't find these bottles on liquor store shelves in Vermont. They're so rare that the state only gets a limited number each year or none at all. Some of them are big bourbon names like Van Winkle. For connoisseurs, this is liquid gold and its resale value online is high.

"Some of these bottles you see going in the over $2,000, $2,500 range for the most rare, like the 23-year-old Pappy product," said Kessler.

For years, the state held a list where people could sign up to buy these bottles. It was a long list.

"The list had something over 900 names on it. I think people were putting their children's names on it so when they got old enough, they would be able to have the opportunity to get a bottle," said Kessler.

This year they decided to do something different: a contest where Vermont residents and restaurants or bars could enter to buy them.

"We wanted to make it as fair and fun and transparent to everyone who was interested in getting them," said Kessler.

But the rarest bottle in the lineup isn't part of the sweepstakes. The state has three of these 23-year-old bottles of Pappy Van Winkle. All of them will be given to charities to help them raise money.

"They're raising $2,500-hundred, $3,000 for the charity on the sale of just one bottle," said Kessler.

The contest is a change of pace for the department which mostly deals in large, bulk quantities. While the sales from the sweepstakes won't add much to the $24 million that the department contributes back to state coffers each year, Kessler hopes it will eventually help raise money for a different purpose.

"Our goal in the future is to really make it more of a lottery where people will pay some small fee, kind-of like the moose lottery that Fish & Wildlife does. And the money that we raise from the fee to enter, we'll use to do some teen alcohol prevention," said Kessler.

If you want to enter to win a bottle you can enter online up until January 13. There's no cost to enter. You'll find out soon after if you got lucky.

Prices for the bottles vary, but most are around $90. While you can enter for multiple bottles you can only win one.

Click here for the 802 Spirits signup page.