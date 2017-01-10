Former Vt. senator faces jail time after taking plea deal in sex assault case

A former state senator's sex crime scandal reached an abrupt conclusion in court. Political reporter Kyle Midura is one of just a few journalists who caught the surprise ending.

Former State Senator Norm McAllister could only shake his head as he made a last-minute deal with prosecutors.

Just an hour earlier, attorneys seated a jury for the next day's trial. His no contest pleas amount to a concession that prosecutors could have proven the sex crimes case against him. Allegations included prostituting a woman who lived and worked on his farm, partially forgiving back rent in return for sex and raping her.

McAllister will be sentenced at a later date. Neither prosecutors nor the defense team would chat with us on-camera. But one member of the defense team did tell us the reason they took the deal is because the math is simple and a potential seven years behind bars is a lot better than a lifetime.

The proceeding largely brings to a close the scandal that first broke in May 2015 when law enforcement arrested McAllister at the Statehouse with just days left in the legislative year. His peers stripped him of his Senate seat when they returned in early 2016 with charges still hanging over his head.

Initially, he faced accusations from three different alleged victims. One passed away; another's case fell apart at trial in June.

"The state is in a position to have to dismiss counts five and six," said Deputy State's Attorney Diane Wheeler in June.

But while McAllister has steadfastly denied all charges and maintained trial would exonerate him.

"I have not done what I've been accused of," said McAllister in December.

Tuesday he accepted the plea deal while admitting no wrongdoing.

McAllister remains free on bail. He will need to register as a sex offender.

Related Stories:

2nd McAllister rape trial set to begin this week

Sen. Norm McAllister loses re-election bid

Sex assault charges against McAllister dismissed in 1st trial

State senator faces his accuser in court

Jury selected in McAllister trial

McAllister sex crimes trial begins Wednesday

McAllister on the ballot for re-election

Vt. legislative committee upholds McAllister's suspension

State senator accused of sex assault challenges suspension

McAllister trial delayed until May; session may be over

Vt. Senate votes to suspend McAllister

Vermont Sen. McAllister prepares for suspension vote

Senate to vote on proposed McAllister suspension

Vt. Senate committee votes to suspend McAllister

Senate panel to vote on McAllister suspension resolution

Vt. lawmakers may suspend senator facing sex assault charges

If McAllister doesn't step down, lawmakers prepared to take action

Prosecutors won't drop sex charges against Vt. lawmaker

How Vermont senators responded to McAllister ouster question

VSP investigate death of alleged McAllister victim

Police: McAllister could face additional charges

McAllister resignation expected by Tuesday

Vt. state senator pleads not guilty in alleged sex-for-rent scheme

Seven Days: Vt. state senator arrest

State senator arrested and charged with sexual assault