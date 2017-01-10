Public, lawmakers to testify on bill targeting labor unions

By KATHLEEN RONAYNE

Associated Press

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - A total of 120 people are signed up to testify for or against a right-to-work bill before the New Hampshire Legislature.

The Senate Commerce Committee is holding a public hearing on the legislation, which would prohibit public and private unions from requiring employees to join or contribute money. More than 400 people are packed into Representatives Hall and applauding and booing testimony.

Republican Gov. Chris Sununu and GOP Senate and House leaders are throwing their weight behind the bill. Republican Sen. John Reagan, the prime sponsor, says the bill will increase worker freedom. Other supporters say it will entice more businesses into New Hampshire.

Opponents, including leaders of some of the state's biggest unions, say it will hurt collective bargaining rights and worker protections.

