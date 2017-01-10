Vermont Senate honors 48 years of service of ex-Sen. Doyle

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - The Vermont Senate is honoring nearly a half century of service from former member William Doyle.

The 90-year-old Doyle was honored on the floor of the Senate on Tuesday by the body he joined after the 1968 election, the same year Richard Nixon was elected president.

Doyle, a Republican from Montpelier, lost a re-election bid in November, coming in fourth in a race for three seats representing Washington County in the 30-member Senate.

Before leaving the Senate, Doyle was tied with a Texas lawmaker as the second-longest serving state legislator in the country.

In the Tuesday ceremony, former Sen. Vince Illuzzi said Doyle spent his years in government working to expand Vermonters' opportunity to participate.

Doyle says he learned from the seven governors and hundreds of lawmakers with whom he served.

