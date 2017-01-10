Burlington police investigate armed home invasion

Police in Burlington are investigating an armed home invasion.

Authorities were called to the Salmon Run Apartments on Riverside Avenue just after 5 p.m. Monday.

That's when two young black men with guns allegedly entered a woman's apartment, confronted her and stole some of her belongings.

Police say she wasn't physically hurt, but the suspects are not yet in custody.

"I don't feel as though that we have two armed robbery suspects on the loose that are randomly targeting residences. I believe that there was a fact pattern or something going on at this particular apartment that led these suspects there," said Shawn Burke.

The men reportedly left in a dark colored SUV. The investigation has shown so far that the men did not know the victim. Detectives are continuing an investigation. So far, they haven't said what was stolen.