New Vt. House speaker on what makes a successful session

MONTPELIER, Vt. -

The new year brings new leadership to the Statehouse. Representative Mitzi Johnson serves Grand Isle and Chittenden counties and was recently elected speaker of the House. Speaker Johnson joined The :30.

