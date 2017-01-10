Protecting habitats for rare turtles

There's a new project aimed to provide opportunities for producers to restore and protect habitat for rare turtles in Vermont. Turtle biologist Steve Parren and wetlands specialist Jim Eikenberry joined The: 30 to tell us more.

Watch the video!

For more information visit: https://www.nrcs.usda.gov/wps/portal/nrcs/detail/national/plantsanimals/fishwildlife/?cid=nrcseprd1302230