Protecting habitats for rare turtles

Protecting habitats for rare turtles

BURLINGTON, Vt. -

There's a new project aimed to provide opportunities for producers to restore and protect habitat for rare turtles in Vermont. Turtle biologist Steve Parren and wetlands specialist Jim Eikenberry joined The: 30 to tell us more.

For more information visit: https://www.nrcs.usda.gov/wps/portal/nrcs/detail/national/plantsanimals/fishwildlife/?cid=nrcseprd1302230

