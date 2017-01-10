Quantcast

New Fun Zone on the way at Smugglers' Notch Resort

JEFFERSONVILLE, Vt. -

Sometimes finding something to do when the weather doesn't cooperate can be challenging.

That's why Smugglers' Notch Resort is building a brand-new Fun Zone 2.0. The older fun zone facility was torn down and is being replaced by a $4-plus million, 26,000-square foot space. Old favorites like the bouncy house and giant slide will still be there, but more advanced offerings will include 3-D slot car racing courses. There's also going to be something for folks who like heights.

"The climbing wall is pretty exciting. It's clear. That way if you want to race your son or your daughter, or mom or dad, you'll be able to face to face race them up a climbing wall," said Mike Chait, Smugglers' Notch.

If the construction stays on schedule, the facility will open mid-March.

