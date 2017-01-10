Quantcast

Crews battle flames in Orleans - WCAX.COM Local Vermont News, Weather and Sports-

Crews battle flames in Orleans

ORLEANS, Vt. -

You could see the smoke from quite a distance Tuesday in Orleans. Fire at a building on Water Street drew a swift response.

Crews say a building caught fire around noon. No one was hurt and the house was saved, but a nearby pickup truck and four-wheeler was destroyed.

There is no word yet on a cause.

