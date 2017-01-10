Quantcast

Sanders' sponsors annual essay contest

BURLINGTON, Vt. -

What would you say about the state of the Union?

Vermont high school students have until Wednesday at noon to enter an essay contest about just that.

It's the seventh year of the contest sponsored by Senator Bernie Sanders where students can address the major issues facing the country.

A panel of Vermont teachers will judge the essays and select a winner.

Last year nearly 800 students submitted essays.

Click here to learn how to submit an essay.

Or call (800) 339-9834 for more information.

