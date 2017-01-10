Pickleball becomes a smash hit in Vermont

It has a funny name; pickleball!

It's a sport that originated out West and has become a big hit here in Vermont.

It looks like tennis, sounds like ping pong and is played on a basketball court.

"It's my exercise," said Mike Korkus, player.

The game is called pickleball.

Scoring is kept like a volleyball game and the playing area is similar to a tennis court.

"There's a lot of racket sports it's like actually," said Thomas Lucas.

The paddle also comes from a combination of other sports. It has the size of a racket ball paddle, the handle of a tennis ball paddle and the surface of a ping pong paddle.

Pickleball originated out west in 1965.

And with a little help from a Washington native, it made its way across the country to Middlebury.

"I said that I felt we needed to have pickleball courts in our gymnasium and people kind of looked at me and questioned do we really need pickleball courts," said Terri Arnold, Middlebury Parks & Recreation director.

But the name was an instant turn- off for some.

"I did not play this game for about two years because I thought the name was silly and never bothered checking out what the sport

actually was," said Korkus.

It took a little convincing but eventually Mike Korkus came around.

"I was hooked from day one," said Korkus.

The game is for all ages, but attracted this group of men because it's easier on the body and a quick transitions from other sports.

"I think people know that this is a sport that is easy to pick up," said Lucas.

And it's easy to forget it's silly name.

"The name doesn't matter anymore," said Korkus.