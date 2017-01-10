Quantcast

Police: Man killed after truck strikes tree in South Hero

SOUTH HERO, Vt. -

Vermont State Police and Grand Isle Sheriff Department responded to a single vehicle crash on East Shore Road in South Hero near the East Shore Vineyard Tasting Room.

Police say the vehicle crashed into a large tree. The operator was identified as 39-year-old Thomas Tourville of St. Albans and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the investigation is ongoing, speed is being investigated as a possible factor in this crash and that Tourville was not wearing a seat belt.

Anybody with information related to this crash is asked to contact the Vermont State Police St. Albans Field Station at 802-524-5993.

