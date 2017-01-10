Quantcast

Skating on the Statehouse lawn

MONTPELIER, Vt. -

The Statehouse can be a circus when lawmakers are in session and now it's also a skating rink. Volunteers have worked for the past two years to get this ice skating rink up and open for business.

Kim McKee is with the "Put a Rink on It" committee and she joined us on The :30.

