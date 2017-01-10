Track snowplows online

You can now track VTrans plows with a tap of your smartphone.

VTrans has launched a new plow-finder map. They tell us it helps folks access a wealth of information about road conditions for your commute.

"If you want to choose between 2 and 89, you can look and see a plow truck just went by that way, I'm taking that piece of road," said Erik Filkorn, VTrans.

Not all trucks are equipped with transmitters. Those without transmitters are not displayed on the map.