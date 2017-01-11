National milk day; a look at one local Vermonter traditionally delivering milk

January 11 is national milk day. Here in Vermont, Peter Carreiro doesn't mind trucking all over town to get customers fresh milk or any of the 200 local food items on his pick up to keep the traditional job alive. However, his milk is his most popular item on his truck.

"I had a milkman when i was a kid it was one of those businesses that went by the wayside," says Carreiro, "Convience stores came in and it was easier to grab milk."

Carreiro created a one man operated company called Rise 'N Shine in 2004 delivering dairy to peoples front door, starting at 5 am and going for at least 12 hours. He delievers 6 days a week and on his "day off" he is visiting farms to pick up the milk. His products come from two local farms and eateries. Carreiro says that what makes his company unique is the convenience and the unique experience that, these days, is hard to find.