Car hits utility pole, closes road in Shelburne

SHELBURNE, Vt. -

Wednesday morning there was a car crash off Spear Street in Shelburne involving a telephone pole causing the road to close. One woman was taken by ambulance with no serious injuries, but there were wires in the road.

The road reopened just before 11 a.m.

