Quantcast

William Doyle honored after 48 years - WCAX.COM Local Vermont News, Weather and Sports-

William Doyle honored after 48 years

Posted: Updated:
BURLINGTON, Vt. -

After nearly a half century of service, former senate member and long time Vermonter William Doyle was honored on the Senate floor yesterday. The 90-year old lost a re-election bid in November. Before leaving the Senate, Doyle was tied with a Texas lawmaker as the second longest serving state legislator in the country.

Powered by Frankly

News

Weather

Featured

Quick Links

WCAX-TV

PO Box 4508
Burlington, VT 05406-4508
Primary Phone: 802-652-6300
Primary email: channel3@wcax.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WCAX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.