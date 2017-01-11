Quantcast

Police investigate armed robbery at Wallingford gas station - WCAX.COM Local Vermont News, Weather and Sports-

Police investigate armed robbery at Wallingford gas station

Posted: Updated:
BURLINGTON, Vt. -

Citgo Smart Shop on North Main Street in Wallingford was robbed Tuesday night. Police have released little information but say K-9 units were on scene for the investigation.

There is no word on a possible victim and what was stolen. If you saw anything or have any information, police want to hear from you.

Powered by Frankly

News

Weather

Featured

Quick Links

WCAX-TV

PO Box 4508
Burlington, VT 05406-4508
Primary Phone: 802-652-6300
Primary email: channel3@wcax.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WCAX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.