New Hampshire right to vote bill

The Senate Commerce Committee is set to have a public hearing on the legislation. 120 people are signed up to decide if it should happen or not. The legislation would prohibit public and private unions from requiring employees to join or contribute money. Governor Chris Sununu is throwing his weight behind the bill. Opponents say it will hurt collective bargaining rights and worker protections.

