Proposed sale of Vermont Yankee nuclear plant up for discussion and open to public

BURLINGTON, Vt. -

Anyone will be able to weigh in on the proposed sale of the Vermont Yankee nuclear plant later this month. The Nuclear Regulatory Commission scheduled a public meeting for January 24th. That meeting will take place at the NRC headquarters in Maryland. Officials say people will have the opportunity to communicate directly with the commission staff.

