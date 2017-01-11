Quantcast

Proposed biker trail in northern New York - WCAX.COM Local Vermont News, Weather and Sports-

Proposed biker trail in northern New York

Posted: Updated:
ALBANY, N.Y. -

Governor Andrew Cuomo is proposing a 750-mile paved biking and hiking trail. It's expected to be complete by 20-20. The plans call for paving 350 miles to fill gaps in the state's existing trails. Also the state bike route 9 -- that runs along Lake Champlain to Canada would finish the trail from Manhattan. The project would cost about 53 million dollars for the first of three phases.

Powered by Frankly

News

Weather

Featured

Quick Links

WCAX-TV

PO Box 4508
Burlington, VT 05406-4508
Primary Phone: 802-652-6300
Primary email: channel3@wcax.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WCAX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.