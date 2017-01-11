Montpelier capital city to vote on 'net zero' options

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - Residents of Vermont's capital city still have time to vote on what they feel would be the best way for their community to go "net zero."

There are five finalists, picked from 27 entries, for designs that would enable Montpelier to reduce its energy use through savings and the increased use of renewable sources of power such as solar, to the point where the city is carbon neutral, or net zero.

Voting ends Thursday.

The Barre-Montpelier Times Argus reports the final five entries have some similar themes, such as increased use of solar panels, a farmers' market building, and increasing green space downtown.

People can see the presentations and vote by visiting www.netzerovt.org.

