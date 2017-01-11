Spaulding hosts 4 team meet

The Crimson Tide hosted a four-team dual meet on Monday night. Mount Mansfield, Mt. Abraham and Lake Region were the other schools involved.

Among some of the highlights:

At 106 pounds, MMU's Luke Bliss pinned Mt Abe's Patrick Irish.

At 170 pounds, MMU's Dylan Littles pinned Mt. Abraham's Dylan Little.

At 120 pounds, Spaulding's Logan Herring pinned Mt. Abe's Parker Gero.

Spaulding's Pat Lucey beat Lake region's Josh Roberts at 130 pounds.

