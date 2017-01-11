Norwich receiving up to $460K for infrastructure projects

NORWICH, Vt. (AP) - Federal officials are releasing up to $460,000 for infrastructure projects in Norwich, Vermont.

The Valley News reports the Federal Emergency Management Agency informed the town of its decision last month.

The money will go toward new equipment and facility improvements for the Norwich Public Works Department. Work includes repairing the highway garage's leaky roof and adding more office space.

The funding will also go toward removing the remains of the Norwich Pool dam - which was destroyed by Tropical Storm Irene in 2011 - and restoring the stream to its natural state.

Town Manager Dave Ormiston says the projects could begin this spring or summer. The equipment purchase could happen once the town confirms the cost and specifications.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.