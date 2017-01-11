Quantcast

Dad, son accused of assaulting woman in drug robbery

BRATTLEBORO, Vt. (AP) - A Brattleboro man and his son have been ordered held without bail after police say they forced their way into a woman's apartment and assaulted her with a knife during a drug robbery.

The Brattleboro Reformer reports 49-year-old Michael Lenois and 25-year-old Jonathan Lenois pleaded not guilty to charges including aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and assault and robbery with a weapon.

Police say Michael Lenois threw the victim to the floor early Monday, held a knife to her throat and stabbed her in the hand so she'd release a bag. Police say Jonathan Lenois held a knife to another man's throat.

The judge says the victim had to turn over drugs and didn't try to conceal that this was an effort to steal heroin.

