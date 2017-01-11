Food worker pleads not guilty to having sex with student

LYNDONVILLE, Vt. (AP) - A boarding school cafeteria worker in Vermont has pleaded not guilty to providing alcohol and cigarettes to two underage male students and having sex with one of them.

The Caledonian Record reports investigators say 27-year-old Valerie Gilmore, of Lyndonville, denied charges of felony sexual assault on a child under the age of 16; two misdemeanor counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor; and two misdemeanor counts of furnishing alcohol to a minor. She appeared in court Monday.

Police said the incidents happened outside of school hours and off school grounds.

Gilmore worked for a catering company that provides meals to the Lyndon Institute. She was placed on leave.

