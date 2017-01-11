Vermont gun background check proposal faces old obstacles

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - Supporters of a proposal to require background checks on all gun purchases in Vermont say they hope 2017 will be the year when the Legislature will pass the legislation.

But proponents are running into the same obstacles they did when a similar proposal was rejected two years ago.

The group GunSense Vermont held a news conference Tuesday to rally supporters.

GunSense President Ann Braden says the number of people supporting the idea of universal background checks is growing in the state.

The current proposal, introduced in the Vermont Senate, would require non-licensed firearms dealers to pay to have a background check done on the person they're selling to.

Republican Gov. Phil Scott opposes the idea and gun rights advocates are already working against the proposal.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.