Committee recommends removal of concealed carry gun license

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - A state Senate committee has recommended for approval a bill that would remove the licensing requirement for carrying concealed guns in New Hampshire.

Former Democratic Gov. Maggie Hassan vetoed a similar bill the last two years, saying the existing law works well and preserves public safety. New Republican Gov. Chris Sununu is likely to sign the bill, which now heads to the Senate in the Republican-controlled Legislature.

The Senate Judiciary Committee recommended approval Tuesday.

New Hampshire law requires anyone who wants to carry a concealed gun to get a license from their local police department. Officers have discretion to determine if someone is "suitable" to carry concealed.

