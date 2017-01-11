NY village relinquishes future claims in PFOA settlement

HOOSICK FALLS, N.Y. (AP) - The settlement agreement between an upstate New York village and two companies blamed for contaminating its water supply prohibits local officials from filing future claims in the case.

The Hoosick Falls Village Board is scheduled to approve the $850,000 settlement with Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics and Honeywell International at a special meeting on Thursday.

The agreement includes a clause that requires Hoosick Falls to agree to discharge the companies of any and all future claims regarding PFOA contamination.

PFOA, a type of acid, is a hazardous and potentially cancer-causing chemical once used in manufacturing.

Approximately half of the settlement money will cover losses that village officials say stemmed from the community's decreased water and sewer revenues. The rest pays off legal fees and a public relations firm.

