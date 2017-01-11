Police search Arlington home, hazmat team called to scene

There was a hazmat incident in southern Vermont Wednesday.

The response at a home comes just days after an elderly woman was found stabbed to death, but its not clear if there is a connection.

Neighbors say the scene they saw from their porches is upsetting, but say they aren't surprised this house is getting searched.

"Look at the mess we have over here. It's a disaster," said George Carpenter, East Arlington.

Capenter wasn't surprised to see State Police and hazmat teams searching his neighbor's house.

"We've reached out to the owners of the house and asked them please do something about this family living here," said Carpenter.

He says the family that moved in about a year ago has been trouble to the neighborhood. Sharon Mattison agrees. She lives across the street.

"There's been a lot of bad behavior in the last year, it all seems to come back to this one kid," said Mattison

State Police say there is a criminal investigation and they got a warrant to search the house on East Arlington Road. The hazmat team was called in around noon, not for drug or hazardous material mitigation, but for some health protections for investigators going inside.

The crime scene comes about a week after 81-year-old Helen Jones was killed in her Arlington home where she was stabbed to death in the torso

The homes are just over a mile from each other. Police would not confirm if the two cases are related.

"I hope that there is no relation and if there is it feel horrible for that woman," said Carpenter.

The hazmat team did remove multiple bags from the house and it is unclear at this time what they found, but WCAX will continue to follow the investigation.