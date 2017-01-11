Quantcast

Car crashes into Waitsfield real estate office

WAITSFIELD, Vt. -

A real estate office got quite a scare from a driver Wednesday morning.

Mad River Valley Real Estate took these photos from their office. They say a car crashed into their building on Route 100 in Waitsfield.

Police say the driver, a 64-year-old woman, slid on the ice and lost control. She was not hurt.

