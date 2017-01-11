Vermont governor says he has sold share of construction firm

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - Vermont Gov. Phil Scott says he has sold his share of a construction company and that he financed the $2.5 million deal.

Scott, a Republican, told the Burlington Free Press Wednesday the deal was completed Dec. 30, fulfilling a campaign promise to distance himself from the company that bids on state construction contracts.

Scott says he wants to make sure the business moves forward and it's not easy to get the money "to make purchases of this nature."

The Vermont Democratic Party has criticized Scott for financing the sale of DuBois Construction, arguing that Scott will still have a financial interest in the success of the business.

Scott owned DuBois construction along with his cousin, Donald DuBois.

Scott said he'd answer questions about the sale later this week.

