State appeals 'ballot selfie' law rulings

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - The New Hampshire Attorney General's office is appealing federal court rulings that have found the state's so-called "ballot selfie" ban unconstitutional.

The office filed a petition to the U.S. Supreme Court on Dec. 27 to consider the case.

The law, which took effect in 2014, made posting a photo of a completed ballot a violation punishable by a fine of up to $1,000. A federal judge struck it down and the state appealed to the 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, which upheld the earlier ruling.

Lawyers for New Hampshire contended the ban would prevent vote buying and voter coercion. The appeals court said that while voter coercion is a compelling interest, the state failed to tailor its solution to the potential problem.

The House Election Law Committee on Tuesday heard testimony on a measure to have the selfie ban repealed.

