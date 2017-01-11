Quantcast

Officials: Successful Vt. turkey season

BURLINGTON, Vt. -

It was a good year for Vermont turkey hunters.

The state's fish and wildlife department says nearly 6,800 birds were taken during the three hunting seasons last year.

They say the mild winters and normal reproduction over the past two years meant there were more birds for hunters.

The only year where more birds were taken was in 2013.

