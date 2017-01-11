Quantcast

Police: NH man charged with Woodstock bank robbery - WCAX.COM Local Vermont News, Weather and Sports-

Police: NH man charged with Woodstock bank robbery

Posted: Updated:
Adam Kniffin Adam Kniffin
WOODSTOCK, Vt. -

A suspect is facing charges for a bank robbery that happened nearly a year ago in Vermont.

Woodstock police say over the course of a year leads and DNA evidence led them to 28-year-old Adam Kniffin.

They say last January, the Manchester, New Hampshire man walked into the People's United Bank and handed a note to the cashier demanding money.

He's already behind bars in New Hampshire.

Powered by Frankly

News

Weather

Featured

Quick Links

WCAX-TV

PO Box 4508
Burlington, VT 05406-4508
Primary Phone: 802-652-6300
Primary email: channel3@wcax.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WCAX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.