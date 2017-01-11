Quantcast

Snowmobile club helps driver who crashed into light pole at Derby supermarket

DERBY, Vt -

In Derby, snowmobile club volunteers were able to help a driver who crashed into a light pole at the Shaw's Supermarket.

The club says the volunteers used tree trimmers to breach the window and reach the man inside and help him until emergency crews got there.

The driver had suffered a medical issue.

