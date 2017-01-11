Quantcast

Firefighters put out flames in Fairfax

FAIRFAX, Vt. -

A bedroom fire forced Fairfax residents from their home.

Firefighters say they were able to quickly put out the fire at 8 Huntsville Road.

No one was home and because the bedroom door was closed it prevented the fire from spreading further, but three adults and a child are now getting help from the Red Cross.

It's not considered suspicious.

