Burlington parking pilot project offers cheaper parking

There's more cheap parking in Burlington aimed at commuters.

Spots on St. Paul, Maple, and Lower Church streets used to be a dollar an hour with a three-hour maximum.

Starting Wednesday morning they're 40 cents an hour and you can stay there for 10 hours.

The public works department told us this is a pilot project and they're looking for feedback on the changes.

"We will be continuing to adjust the meter, rates and enforcement areas. I know there have been many people giving us feedback on the 10 p.m. enforcement on the downtown and we will be looking at that," said Chapin Spencer, Burlington Public Works Department director.

The Public Works Department says this most recent change is because the Browns Court Parking lot next to those spaces was sold to Champlain College and is under construction.