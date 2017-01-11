Why pink yarn is flying off the shelves in Vermont

It didn't take long for organizers to begin planning protests against Donald Trump after his election. One of the largest movements has been sparked by an online campaign and calling for crafty creations to make a statement.

There's a project calling for custom-made hats to be worn the weekend of Trump's inauguration. Organizers are using a typically unpopular color to get attention.

Yarn stores around the state may be filled with lots of colors, but one has been selling a lot more than others.

"In the last couple of weeks, every single day we've had people coming in for pink yarn," said Kelly Otty, Must Love Yarn manager.

Otty says buyers are using it to make their own hats. They're set to be worn by those attending and supporting the Women's March on Washington planned for the weekend of Donald Trump's presidential inauguration.

Pink isn't typically a popular color, but stores we spoke with say they've had to reorder multiple times over the past month.

"We didn't know how much yarn we were going to be selling," said Otty.

The pink hat movement took off on social media. The handmade crafts are being described as "power hats".

"Just to draw awareness to women's rights and bringing people together," said Kaitlin Delano from Nido Fabric & Yarn.

The hats come in a variety of a few simple, basic patterns, but this one has been pretty popular.

"It's a cute little pink hat with little cat ears," said Delano.

Project founders say it is more than just a tongue-in-cheek reference to the president-elect's infamous comments.

The movement has now gone viral with women, and men, who were unhappy with the election's outcome and want to make a colorful response.

"Some people are knitting multiple hats to either give to their friends who are going with them, or to give to people who are also going to be participating in the march," said Otty.

From hot pink, to a fun fuchsia colors and weights can vary.

"This yarn here is a awesome bulky weight yarn that people are using," said Delano.

We're told for most knitters the time to make a single hat is only about a day or two.

A Facebook event shows over 180,000 people will attend the Women's March on Washington next week. Locally, nearly 3,000 will march at a similar event in Montpelier.

