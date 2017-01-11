Quantcast

Vt. parents urged to take advantage of pre-K tuition breaks - WCAX.COM Local Vermont News, Weather and Sports-

Vt. parents urged to take advantage of pre-K tuition breaks

Posted: Updated:
MONTPELIER, Vt. -

Vermont kids have more options for pre-K.

The number of Vermont prekindergarten programs has grown by about a third in the last year after the state's new pre-K law went into effect.  Parents of 3-to-5-year-olds get a tuition break of over $3,000 per child that is good toward a minimum of 10 hours per week. The price tag for the state is about $32.5 million. Agency of Education officials say the program is still new and they are still trying to get the word out to parents that may be eligible.

"For families trying to understand the law and the rules and how this will benefit their children, we've tried to share information with families. school districts have tried to share information to families so they are well-informed," said Kate Rogers, Vermont Agency of Education.

While most parents can choose from any pre-qualified program, half a dozen districts created designated areas that limit kids to participating towns and Wednesday afternoon education officials held a public hearing on the Lamoille North district forming the seventh designated district. It would include the towns of Belvidere, Cambridge, Eden, Hyde Park, Johnson, Waterville, Underhill, Jericho, Morrisville and Stowe.  

Powered by Frankly

News

Weather

Featured

Quick Links

WCAX-TV

PO Box 4508
Burlington, VT 05406-4508
Primary Phone: 802-652-6300
Primary email: channel3@wcax.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WCAX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.