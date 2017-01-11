Vt. parents urged to take advantage of pre-K tuition breaks

Vermont kids have more options for pre-K.

The number of Vermont prekindergarten programs has grown by about a third in the last year after the state's new pre-K law went into effect. Parents of 3-to-5-year-olds get a tuition break of over $3,000 per child that is good toward a minimum of 10 hours per week. The price tag for the state is about $32.5 million. Agency of Education officials say the program is still new and they are still trying to get the word out to parents that may be eligible.

"For families trying to understand the law and the rules and how this will benefit their children, we've tried to share information with families. school districts have tried to share information to families so they are well-informed," said Kate Rogers, Vermont Agency of Education.

While most parents can choose from any pre-qualified program, half a dozen districts created designated areas that limit kids to participating towns and Wednesday afternoon education officials held a public hearing on the Lamoille North district forming the seventh designated district. It would include the towns of Belvidere, Cambridge, Eden, Hyde Park, Johnson, Waterville, Underhill, Jericho, Morrisville and Stowe.