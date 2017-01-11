Quantcast

Holiday Twinkies recalled - WCAX.COM Local Vermont News, Weather and Sports-

Holiday Twinkies recalled

Posted: Updated:
BURLINGTON, Vt. -

If you're a fan of Twinkies watch out. Some are being recalled.

Potential salmonella contamination is prompting the move. Some Holiday White Peppermint Hostess® Twinkies® contain confectionary coating produced and recalled by Blommer Chocolate Company. Hostess, which makes Twinkies, hasn't received any reports of illness.

The UPC of the recalled product is 888109111571, and it was sold in nine-pack boxes with individually wrapped cakes. They were distributed across the United States at grocery stores, mass merchandisers, dollar and discount stores, according to the FDA.

Powered by Frankly

News

Weather

Featured

Quick Links

WCAX-TV

PO Box 4508
Burlington, VT 05406-4508
Primary Phone: 802-652-6300
Primary email: channel3@wcax.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WCAX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.