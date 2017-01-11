Holiday Twinkies recalled

If you're a fan of Twinkies watch out. Some are being recalled.

Potential salmonella contamination is prompting the move. Some Holiday White Peppermint Hostess® Twinkies® contain confectionary coating produced and recalled by Blommer Chocolate Company. Hostess, which makes Twinkies, hasn't received any reports of illness.

The UPC of the recalled product is 888109111571, and it was sold in nine-pack boxes with individually wrapped cakes. They were distributed across the United States at grocery stores, mass merchandisers, dollar and discount stores, according to the FDA.